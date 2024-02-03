Singer Victoria Monét and her boyfriend, John Gaines, have something special.

After keeping a low-profile early in their romance, the duo announced in December 2020 that they were expecting their first baby. They welcomed daughter Hazel in February 2021.

While the pair have yet to tie the knot, Monét shared during a September 2021 interview with Essence that marrying Gaines is “the plan, for sure.”

The Grammy nominee continued: “We’re completely in love and enjoying our new chapter … [Hazel has] really got him wrapped around her finger, and I’ve seen him change in ways that I know he didn’t expect. She’s growing us up.”

Keep scrolling for a look at Monét and Gaines’ love story over the years:

February 2020

Gaines starred in the music video for Monét’s song “Moment.” While it’s unclear whether the twosome were already romantically involved at the time, they shared some seriously steamy kisses in the video.

December 2020

Gaines shared his partner’s pregnancy news via Instagram.

“I have been blessed to do a lot of great things, but this is by far the greatest. Baby Gaines coming 2021!!!” the fitness trainer wrote. “@Victoriamonet words can’t express how proud I am to be on this journey with you. Since day one you have handled this with so much poise and grace. You are a strong, beautiful, loving, and caring woman. We are both blessed to have you and I can’t wait to make memories with our family.”

February 2021

The couple announced that they had welcomed daughter Hazel.

“I love you @victoriamonet. Thank you for the best early birthday gift I could ask for. #girldad,” Gaines captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn’s hand wrapped around Monét’s finger.

May 2021

Gaines shared a snap of the family of three to commemorate Monét’s birthday.

“This weekend we celebrate you!!! @thebabymonet and I love you, and are so proud of you. Now let’s turn up!!!” he wrote in the caption.

July 2022

“These smiles motivate me to be the best version of myself and I will strive to keep them on your faces forever 🤎#motivationmonday,” Gaines wrote alongside an adorable snap of Monét and Hazel.

February 2023

While wishing Hazel a happy 2nd birthday via Instagram, Gaines also praised Monét for being “an amazing partner, mother, and example of a woman for Hazel.”

May 2023

Gaines wished the musician a happy Mother’s Day via Instagram.

“I couldn’t ask for a better example of a woman for @itshazelmonet to follow. You’re killing this mom thing my love. I’m proud of you and I love you,” he wrote.

Monét expressed her gratitude for Gaines in the comments section, writing, “I love you and I wouldn’t be half the mommy I am without you and all the ways you support me!🤎.”

August 2023

While discussing her bisexuality during an appearance on Baltimore’s Radio One, Monét explained why her sexual orientation doesn’t make her more prone to infidelity.

“Whether I were dating a man or woman, I feel like it’s more so about the connection you have with each other and the trust that you have. Because even if I was going on a girls’ trip and I don’t like any of my quote-unquote friends, and I was doing something shady, there’s a guy that has to check us in the hotel,” she explained. “There’s, like, so many opportunities [for cheating]. It may not be one of my friends. It could be anybody I walk past.”

Monét then spoke to the trust that she and Gaines share.

“It’s really more so about the grounding you have at home and making sure that feels strong. There’s just trust there,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who in the world you come across, you know that I’m yours, and we trust each other.”

December 2023

Monét and Gaines enjoyed a special outing with their daughter.

“A proud moment watching @itshazelmonet overcome fears and have a great time with the exotic animals at @zwfmiami,” Gaines captioned a series of the trio at the wildlife exhibit. “@victoriamonet got to be face to face with a Jaguar! Blessed to finish the year making a memory that will last forever.”