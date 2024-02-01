Your account
Victoria Monet Says She Doesn’t Want to Answer Questions About Her Friend Ariana Grande

Victoria Monet and Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester

Victoria Monét has been close with Ariana Grande for years, but she’s tired of being asked trivial questions about their friendship.

“I’m super thankful because [Ariana] as a friend had done so much to put my name in people’s mouths and make sure she’s crediting everyone that’s writing for her,” Monét, 34, told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, January 31. “But in interviews, I just want to talk about my artistry and they’re like, ‘What’s Ariana’s favorite color?’ … I’m like, ‘Uh, you should ask her.’”

While her work with Grande has earned Monét notoriety as a songwriter — alongside her writing for Blackpink, Chloe x Halle, Fifth Harmony and more — Monét is ready for her solo moment. She’s nominated in seven categories at this year’s Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Record of the Year, marking the first time Monét has been recognized by the Recording Academy as a solo artist.

She previously attended in 2020 in support of Grande, 30, who was up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Thank U, Next. Grande’s hit “7 Rings” was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, but she walked away from the awards show empty-handed. (Monét was a cowriter on several Thank U, Next songs, including the title track.)

When Monét released her debut studio album, Jaguar II, in August 2023, its vulnerable and powerful sound struck a chord with fans. (Former President Barack Obama even included the song “On My Mama” on his list of his favorite songs from the last year). Along with nominating Monét for her vocal performance, the Grammys also recognized her in the Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical category — a rare feat for an artist.

Victoria Monet Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

While Monét hasn’t worked with Grande since the latter’s 2020 album, Positions, Grande recently announced her seventh studio record. Titled Eternal Sunshine, seemingly in reference to the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the album is set to drop next month.

Fans got their first taste of Grande’s new music when she released her single “Yes, And?” last month. Monét has not yet confirmed her involvement in Grande’s latest album, but she teased a potential reunion with her frequent collaborator and friend in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2023.

“She’s so in Oz right now,” Monét told the outlet, referring to Grande’s role as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. “Literally, she’s in that place and we’re just staying in communication and I miss her so much. I’m like, ‘When are you coming home?’ It’s such a long filming process, but I’m so happy for her. This has been a dream of hers since she was a child.”

When asked whether she would be hitting the studio soon with Grande, Monét told ET, “I don’t doubt [it]. … This is what we do. We love it.”

