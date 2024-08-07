Whitney Port is sharing an “honest update” amid her fertility journey.

“As I go into my egg retrieval, I wanted to share an honest update about how I’m feeling, and honestly, I’m feeling awful,” Port, 39, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, August 6, alongside a photo of her in a light blue bathing suit.

“It’s not the physical discomfort (which totally sucks- bloating, bruising, swelling, heaviness) but the emotional discomfort. The hormones are making me feel like I can’t manage anything, like everything is just the worst,” Port continued. “And I’m nervous that I’m not going to get out any quality eggs and what will this all be for. I’m scared. My energy is non existent and I feel like I’m not showing up the way I should as a wife, mom, sister, friend, co-worker, etc.”

The former Hills star, mom to 7-year-old son, Sonny, whom she shares with her husband Tim Rosenman, has previously detailed her difficult journey to having a second child. Port has experienced three miscarriages in recent years. Port and Rosenman revealed in November 2023 that their surrogate had also experienced two losses of her own.

“My stomach feels up in my throat and I’m on the verge of tears/actual tears all day,” Port wrote via Instagram, noting that she will “return to gratitude soon” but she is “just not there yet with so much up in the air.”

Port and Rosenman spoke about their surrogate’s pregnancy losses last November on her “With Whit” podcast.

“We ended up doing two transfers with the surrogate. Both transfers ended up miscarrying. The last miscarriage was just a month ago,” Port said.

Rosenman noted that their surrogate was just over seven weeks pregnant during both pregnancy losses. “There might be something going on either with the surrogate or with our embryos,” Rosenman added during the emotional conversation.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in October 2023, Port shared that her son, Sonny, wants a sibling “so badly.”

“Never in a way that makes me feel bad, but he wants a buddy or someone to look after,” she said. “I don’t think he realizes what that will mean for him once the baby comes! I don’t want to be like, ‘Hey, appreciate this now, because in a year, or two years, or whenever it happens…’ But he’s going to be the best big brother.”