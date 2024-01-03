Kourtney Kardashian’s newborn son has the unique moniker of Rocky Thirteen, but some fans think the name may have actually originated from her sister Kim Kardashian.

“I was watching Season 5 of [Keeping Up With the Kardashians] and Kim had her pet Boxer named Rocky,” a Reddit user wrote late last month. “I don’t think I would ever name my baby after a family pet’s name.”

Kim, 43, shared the dog Rocky with ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush. Before the exes called off their two-year romance in 2009, the dog made several appearances on the reality series, including when Kim took Rocky to get neutered.

Kourtney, 44, welcomed baby Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker in November 2023. Us Weekly reported two months prior that the name Rocky was on the couple’s list.

The Blink-182 drummer, 48, initially tossed out the suggestion during an episode of Complex’s “Goat Talk” video series in July 2023 with his daughter, Alabama, 18. (Barker shares Alabama and son Landon, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Kourtney, for her part, shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.)

“I like Rocky Thirteen,” Barker said at the time. “That’s this name that’s been going through my head lately.”

Barker explained that the name holds a special place in his heart, noting, “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies.” He said it was also a nod to “the greatest boxing movie of all time,” 1976’s Rocky. As for the number, Barker added, “13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

Alabama wasn’t impressed with the choice, joking, “Even [my dad] knows it’s bad.” (Alabama has since said she’s on board with her baby brother’s name, calling it “very cool” in a November 2023 interview.)

Kourtney and her husband later sparked speculation about their baby’s name during her Disney-themed baby shower. In a snap from the Poosh founder’s Instagram Story, Kourtney stood by a Wishing Tree with notes for their first baby together, including one that read, “May Baby Rocky have … life filled with love.”

Barker ultimately confirmed the name during an October 2023 interview on the “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse” podcast.

“There’s a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due,” Travis revealed. “Rocky Thirteen Barker.”