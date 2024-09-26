Heather Rae El Moussa is setting the record straight on her social media behavior — and why she’s chosen to stop posting photos of her 14-year-old stepdaughter, Taylor.

“We have to respect her wishes,” Heather, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, September 23, when discussing her partnership with Visit Anaheim alongside husband Tarek El Moussa. “I get shunned because it’s like, ‘You never put Taylor on anything. You only post the boys.’ Well, she’s a teenager. She has her own voice and she’s at school all the time and the boys are easy. They don’t mind being in photos.”

Heather married Tarek, 43, in 2021 and the couple expanded their family with the birth of their son, Tristan, in January 2023. (Tarek also shares two kids — Taylor and son Brayden, 9 — with ex-wife Christina Hall, whom he divorced in 2018.)

“I get all this hate because I don’t post [Taylor],” Heather continued. “I’m like, ‘Well, I’m respecting my stepdaughter’s wishes.’”

Tarek added, “She won’t let us. That’s the answer.”

There are some special occasions, however, when Taylor does make an appearance on social media. While celebrating her 14th birthday on Sunday, September 22, Taylor received heartfelt messages from Christina, 41, Tarek and Heather online.

“Me and Taylor, we just have this special bond and I think it comes from the years that we really, really spent together as close as possible: 2016, 17,18, 19,” Tarek explained to Us. “She really, really helped me get through some really hard times in my life. And today, we’re super close. She is a teenager. She might be a little bit more sassy than she used to, but she’s still daddy’s little girl.”

Ever since Heather exchanged vows with Tarek in 2021, the former Selling Sunset star has gushed about her role as a stepmother.

“When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too,” Heather wrote via Instagram shortly after her wedding. “I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”

Both Tarek and Heather also love raising their family in Orange County, where they enjoy making wonder-filled memories in the city of Anaheim.

As part of their partnership with Visit Anaheim, the couple and their kids were able to experience a VIP visit to the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and The Westin Hotel.

“I absolutely love living in Orange County,” Heather explained. “I feel just to raise children, it’s like such a safe, amazing environment.”

Tarek added, “We have a baseball stadium, hockey stadium, amusement parks. … Every single thing that a family will want to do is here, so we’re never moving.”

