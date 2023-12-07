Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is sharing her thoughts on the future of Selling Sunset despite her exit from the show.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, so I’m not gonna say anything, I don’t know what to tell though. I’m not in the know. [But] I’m not returning to [season] 8,” Heather, 36, told Entertainment Tonight while attending the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Race. “If there’s even an 8.”

Netflix did ultimately renew the reality series for an eighth season, and Heather reflected on her departure via social media while praising costar Bre Tiesi.

“Opposite in almost every way but became besties immediately — and even though we’re not on the same show together anymore, our friendship is stronger than ever ❤️‍🔥, ” Heather wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 6, alongside photos of herself and Bre, 32. “True friendship is when two friends can walk in opposite directions, yet remain side by side.”

Related: ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8: Everything to Know So Far Netflix Selling Sunset season 8 will pick up where the previous season left off, with several cast members on the outs. The hit Netflix series, which debuted in 2019, follows the high-end realtors of the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles as they compete to sell some of the city’s most expensive homes. Viewers were initially […]

Heather has been with the Oppenheim Group since before Netflix began to feature the company on Selling Sunset. In 2019, the series became an overnight success with Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Heather, Maya Vander and Christine Quinn as part of the original cast.

Like Heather, Maya, 41, and Christine, 35, have moved on from their time at the O Group. Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young and Bre were brought on to expand the cast amid the turnover.

Heather initially hinted that her time on Selling Sunset might be coming to an end after she welcomed son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa in January. She filmed scenes for season 7 before going on maternity leave, but after giving birth, Heather was allegedly not asked to return to wrap up her arc.

Related: ‘Selling Sunset' Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now? Several Selling Sunset stars have stepped away from the Netflix hit over the years. The series, which became an overnight success after its 2019 debut, initially starred Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander and Christine Quinn as the employees at high-end Los Angeles real estate brokerage the […]

“Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back,” she told E! News in March. “I’ve been there from the pilot, from the beginning.”

After the season’s debut, Heather once again insinuated that she was no longer involved with the show.

“Selling Sunset season 7 is out now & you’ll get to peep me in a few scenes with these two @joshrichards @bre_tiesi 👀,” she wrote via Instagram in November. “Everything happens how it’s meant to 🤍….. And we all have a plan. It’s bittersweet to not be a part of SS anymore. But I do know that good or bad I wouldn’t change the experiences I had.”

Related: 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Quotes About Which Scenes Didn't Make the Final Cut Selling Sunset is all about the drama, but according to the cast, the context isn’t always fully present on screen. The Netflix series, which debuted in 2019, revolves around the employees at high-end Los Angeles real estate brokerage the Oppenheim Group. Selling Sunset has covered everything from the cast’s love lives to their office drama […]

The post concluded: “Let the drama begin 😳 I’ll be no part of it ✌🏻 Thank you -> next 🙏🏻.”

Heather is not the only Selling Sunset cast member who has reconsidered her options. Last month, Bre teased that she wasn’t certain about returning to the series — or the Oppenheim Group — following a tense season 7 experience.

“I don’t know how I feel,” Bre told The Hollywood Reporter after her feud with Cassandra Dawn played out on screen. “I think I need a little more therapy and a little bit more downtime.”