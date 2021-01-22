Slowly but surely. Katie Price is not rushing her 18-year-old son Harvey’s residential college move.

The teenager, who suffers from septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome, partial blindness and autism, has been living separately from his mom, 42, as the “start of his independent living.”

“[The house] is opposite where we live,” the former model exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 21, while promoting her BBC documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me. “If I’m here, there’s a caretaker, Lila, who has known him for seven years from school. He’s got his own kitchen, but it’s a three-bedroom house.”

The English star went on to explain her decision to transition “slowly” for the teenager, saying, “I don’t want him to think I’ve just sent him away. It’s transitional. He knows now he’s going to college. … He’s more excited about what it’s going to look like. I want him to be happy because if he’s not happy, I’m not happy.”

The former reality star added that she is still having a “hard” time coming to terms with the upcoming plan but knows she can’t “be selfish.”

Price, who is also the mother of Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, 7, and Bunny, 6, explained to Us, “I have to give him that chance, and I know it’s not forever because then he could come back to me and do whatever job he wants. I don’t even think of the moment he’s going yet because I can’t get my head around it … but he’s going to benefit from it.”

The residential college that the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. alum has selected is three to four hours away from her house. “It’s not a quick drive up the road,” she told Us.

The singer searched long and hard for “the right place” with her eldest son’s meltdowns in mind. “It can be scary for people to see because he’s so big and he can pick out and damage things,” the Santa Baby author explained. “It’s quite intimidating for people. That’s why it’s important I find the right place so they know how to handle him.”

Price noted that caretakers have to “know his trigger points,” which include door slams and sneezes. “You have to talk him out of it, because if you don’t … that’s the trouble,” she said. “I would never let it get to that.”

Katie Price: Harvey and Me premieres on BBC One Monday, January 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi