Exclusive 90 Day Fiance’s Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya Introduce 7-Month-Old Daughter Mylah By Riley Cardoza April 4, 2021 TLC 3 3 / 3 Slowly But Surely Zaya clarifies, “I still need to bring my body to the same quality, but it’s going to take time.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News