On the mend. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s 6-year-old son, Rafael, is home from the hospital after a playground injury.

“Rafa broke his arm really badly yesterday, playing at the park,” the Living Clearly Method author, 38, captioned a Thursday, April 28, Instagram slideshow. “You will see him with a cast for quite a while now, so I wanted to give you a heads up. Thank you Lennox Hill emergency room for taking such good care of our baby. So grateful to the doctors and the nurses for your expertise and kindness.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost, who is also the mother of Carmen, 8, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 19 months, and Lucia, 15 months, went on to describe the “heartbreaking” experience.

“We were with the babies when it happened and to get that call makes your heart sink,” the Massachusetts native concluded. “His little voice on the phone: ‘I want my mommy.’ Knowing even the 20 min[utes] to get to him is 20 min[utes] too long. To not be able to immediately take away their pain and fear. Oooof nothing prepares us for this, right? We were at the hospital until pretty late, and then we made a bed on our floor (wild sleeper, was afraid he might fall off our bed.) How many times he called out for me last night, I do not know. At one point I heard him whispering to himself, recounting what happened, saying over and over: ‘I broke my arm.’”

The former yoga instructor concluded, “We are relieved that, while it will be a long recovery road, he is certainly on it.”

The New York University grad and Alec, 64, told their Instagram followers in March that they are expecting their seventh child together. (The 30 Rock alum is also the father of daughter Ireland, 26, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.)

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria wrote at the time, referencing her previous miscarriages. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

The following month, the actor addressed haters “ask[ing] why” he and the Yoga Vida cocreator keep expanding their family, posting a video of his youngest child making funny faces at the camera.

“This is why,” the Emmy winner captioned the April 13 footage. “Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

