Family fun night! Angelina Jolie was accompanied to the premiere of her new film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, by two very special people: her children Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt!

Jolie, 44, attended the Disney film’s European debut at Auditorium della Conciliazione in Rome, Italy, on Monday, October 7. She had a huge smile on her face as Shiloh, 13, and Zahara, 14, happily stood by her side.

Noticeably absent from the occasion were the Academy Award winner’s four other children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and twins Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11. While it’s not clear where her other kids were on Monday, Jolie recently dropped Maddox off to college at Yonsei University in South Korea.

“I just sent one off … I’m so proud of him,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September of her eldest child. “I’m so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage.”

Though all of Jolie’s kids couldn’t join her for Monday’s event, she reunited with Maddox at the Japan premiere of the Disney sequel on Wednesday, October 2. Zahara was also present for the occasion.

Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox attended the movie’s Los Angeles premiere with Jolie on September 30.

Jolie shares her six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple met while working on 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith and wed in 2014.

They announced their separation two years into their marriage. The exes found themselves in a messy court battle and have yet to finalize the details of their divorce.

Jolie opened up about how she felt after her 2016 breakup with the 55-year-old Ad Astra actor in an interview with French magazine Madame Figaro on Thursday, October 3. “I had lost myself a bit,” she admitted to the publication.

The actress, director and humanitarian also revealed that she “felt a deep and genuine sadness” amid the split, adding that she felt “smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn’t necessarily obvious.” In looking back on the situation, she said she’s had the opportunity to “reconnect with this humility and this insignificance” that has allowed her to realize all that she’s grateful for.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will hit theaters on Friday, October 18.

