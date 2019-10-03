Reunited and it feels so good! Angelina Jolie stepped out with her son Maddox one month after he started attending Yonsei University in South Korea.

The Oscar winner, 44, attended the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Japan with the 18-year-old and his sister Zahara, 14. The actress stunned in a sparkling halter dress and matching heels, while her children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, rocked black looks.

The rest of Jolie’s kids — Pax, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11 — went with their mom to the Monday, September 30, premiere in Los Angeles. The director opened up about how much she was missing her eldest on the red carpet.

“He’s flying to meet me in Japan,” she told Extra at the time. “I am two days away from my hug. He’s great. I know he is solid, he’s fine, but I need it.”

News broke in August that the teenager is enrolled in Yonsei University to major in biochemistry. Later that same month, Jolie dropped Maddox off for his freshman year and was “trying not to cry.”

“I leave today, today’s the day I drop him off,” the Los Angeles native said to his classmates in a video at the time. “It seems like a great school.”

Student Jo Won Bang told Us Weekly exclusively the following day: “Yesterday was such a special experience and all of us are still in a big shock! Angelina Jolie was very nice! After looking through the dorms, she came to us and greeted all of us. And I was lucky enough to shake hands with her! She came toward us and had small conversations with us, and we took lots of pictures together. She really wasn’t hesitant in taking pictures with us, and I could see how much she cared for Maddox and his upcoming college life. It was a very special experience.”

Keep scrolling for a look at the Golden Globe winner posing for red carpet pictures with Maddox and Zahara.