A family affair! Five of Angelina Jolie’s six kids accompanied her to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil world premiere on Monday, September 30.

“I think there are many things and many different themes, from the strength of a family to the importance of equality and strength in diversity,” the Oscar winner, 44, told Us Weekly and other reporters of the Disney movie. “There’s something really truly for everybody. I believe and I hope [audiences] have a good time. “

While the actress’ son Maddox, 18, started college at South Korea’s Yonsei University in August, his siblings Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, joined Jolie on the red carpet.

The Changeling star wore a black one-shoulder gown, and her children matched her dark aesthetic, from Shiloh’s leather jacket to Zahara’s strapless dress.

The Los Angeles native told members of the press that her kids “don’t want to be actors,” but her dad, Jon Voight, explained to Us exclusively at the premiere that he “certainly could” see Jolie’s kids in more movies with their mom — Vivienne, especially.

“[She] was terrific in the last movie,” the actor, 80, said, referencing the first film in the franchise, Maleficent. “She was wonderful. That kid’s funny.”

The Golden Globe nominee would even consider filming another movie with his daughter in the future. “I like to be with my children working,” he told Us. “We haven’t found anything since Tomb Raider [in 2001], but maybe we will.”

Voight went on to say that Jolie, who shares her little ones with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, finds a perfect balance while raising them in Hollywood. “She’s good at it,” he gushed. “She’s a really good, good mommy. Well, it’s the way she has to do it herself. It’s just how she lives her life. And she does! She’s very open.”

