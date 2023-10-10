Bachelor in Paradise’s Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt love to document life with their sons August and Nash.

The twosome — who met on season 5 of BiP — welcomed their first born, August, in November 2021 after doing IVF.

“November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true,” Wendt wrote via Instagram after Loch gave birth to baby No. 1. “She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the @thewendtgang. I never thought a love like this existed.”

After tying the knot in October 2022, the duo announced their second pregnancy in January 2023.

“BABY DADDY times two,” Loch captioned a black and white photo of her husband via her Instagram Story. “Test results came back POSITIVE.”

The couple welcomed son Nash in October 2023.

Keep scrolling to see the pair’s best moments with their family: