Real Talk

“I threw up for the first time in a whole week just minutes after I took this photo this morning,” Iaconetti captioned a September 2021 Instagram photo in a crop top. “That’s a big step forward in my pregnancy! The longest time I’ve gone between barfs! I feel like this week 18 has been a turning point for me (knock on wood), albeit I do take Zofran (a medication that prevents nausea and vomiting) about half the week. … I’m so grateful to feel fine getting off the couch (even though it’s still my favorite place) and to live a mostly normal life at this point. I was feeling pretty gloomy for a while.”