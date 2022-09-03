Mom on duty! Brandi Glanville can’t get enough of her two sons, Mason and Jake — even if it means seeing ex-husband Eddie Cibrian from time to time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and the Take Two actor, who were married for eight years, welcomed Mason in June 2003 and Jake in April 2007. The duo, however, called it quits in July 2009. The split came just months after Us Weekly broke the news in March 2009 that Cibrian had an affair with LeAnn Rimes after meeting on the set of Northern Lights.

While Glanville has had her ups and downs with her ex-spouse and his new wife — Cibrian married Rimes in April 2011 — her children have always come first. In fact, her boys have helped her mend fences with the country singer, whom she publicly feuded with for years after the cheating scandal.

“I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we’re all together, and it’s so obvious. They’re so happy. They’re giddy little creatures,” the Bravo personality said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in June 2021. “The truth is LeAnn and I get along really well.”

Rimes, for her part, exclusively told Us in April 2022 that she and the Drinking and Tweeting author were pals now as they continue to navigate their blended family.

“Oh, I love her! I mean I do. I love her. We get along very well. She’s fun. We have a great time at all the holidays,” the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer said at the time. “We are connected through the boys and we have great respect for one another.”

A few years prior, Glanville gave fans an inside look at her life with Mason and Jake, revealing that during the COVID-19 pandemic she was the more relaxed homeschooling parent.

“I’m like the fun crazy one, and he’s like the boring one that makes sure they do their homework. I’m like, ‘That’s on you. Nobody made sure I did mine,’” she said during a May 2020 episode of her “Unfiltered” podcast. “I do everything else for them, I’m not doing their homework for them too. Plus, I can’t. F–k that.”

The Famously Single alum has since gushed about her sons via social media calling them “grown ass men” in June 2022 via Instagram. “I feel comfortable saying that, I raise them right,” she added.

Scroll down to see some of Glanville’s cutest moments with her kids: