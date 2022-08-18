Off to school! Catherine Giudici’s son Samuel is growing up so fast — but his mom is still there to hold his hand.

“We only get to walk him into his classroom for one more day (to promote independence) so I’m savoring every step,” the Bachelor alum, 36, wrote via a Thursday, August 18, Instagram Story, holding her son’s hand as they walked to kindergarten for his second day of school.

The former reality star — who shares Samuel, 5, Isaiah, 3, and Mia, 2, with husband Sean Lowe — was sure to post numerous photos and videos of her eldest’s notable first days.

The little one rocked stylish looks for the occasion (the second of which he insisted on choosing himself) and made sure to smile for mom as she snapped plenty of memorable shots.

The former ABC personality described Samuel as “sensitive” and “very emotional” in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in April, adding that Isaiah was “happy-go-lucky” and Mia quite the “drama queen.”

“It’s different for each child,” Giudice shared at the time. “I think you have to understand the individual child that you’re connecting with or trying to learn about.”

When it comes to “navigat[ing] all the different children as … only one person,” the Bachelor Nation member and Lowe, 38, have “learned over time.”

“I always think, ‘What would I want Sean Lowe to do when I come to him?’ Because tantrums are when they’re comfortable with you,” she explained. “Whenever there’s a tantrum, I’m like, ‘That’s what I do to Sean Lowe.’ Like, I’m great in front of everybody else, but I come home and vent to my husband because I know he’s going to love me unconditionally. So when my kids do that to me, I have to take it as them loving me and feeling safe with me.”

The graphic designer added that her hope was that Samuel, Isaiah and Mia will “continue to come to her” and “feel safe” doing so.

Giudici also gushed to Us about her “great” communication with her husband while parenting, saying that she and the former Bachelor “really understand [their] roles and what [they] need from each other.”

“He calms me down,” she shared. “He also teaches me how to treat my children when they’re venting to me. So I always learn something new with him every day. He’s such a good dad. And he’s a great partner. I have no complaints about that man.”

Scroll down below to see some of the best moments from Samuel’s first days of kindergarten: