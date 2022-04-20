Puppy makes six! Sean Lowe and wife Catherine Giudici introduced their fans to the newest member of their family — a Bullmastiff pup.

“Well, Mia had a nice 2-year run, but that run is now over,” Lowe, 38, joked via Instagram on Monday, April 18, referring to the couple’s only daughter. “Please say hello to my new favorite child, Gus.”

Guidici, who shares Mia, 2, and sons Samuel, 5, and Isaiah, 3, with the former Bachelor, gushed over the little pooch via her own social media post.

“Another sweet boy to love ❤️ Gus Gus Lowe, everyone,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, sharing a snap of her kissing the little dog.

The Washington native, 35, revealed via her Instagram Story that the couple decided to get a new pet after their son Samuel wouldn’t stop talking about having a dog since their “sweet Ellie girl” died in February 2021.

“He is so so happy,” Giudici wrote alongside a snap of Samuel with Gus.

Lowe, for his part, documents the dog’s first few days at home with the family, sharing a photo of Gus laying on Samuel’s lap as his son smiled for the camera.

The boys later took Gus on a walk, which Lowe filmed on Tuesday, April 19, before they brought him on his “first trip to the coffee shop.”

The Texas native posted a picture of the puppy asleep at Leila Bakery and Café in Dallas, writing, “And he’s out.”

The former reality’s star’s newest addition comes four months after Giudici exclusively told Us Weekly that they are happy as a family of five.

“I feel like it’s probably erring on the side [of being done],” the graphic designer said in December 2021. “But you never know what happens, right? So we don’t know.”

Guidici noted that if fate intervenes and they do have more children, she and Lowe will be ready.

“If we are greeted with a pregnancy or if we’re greeted with a child that we feel super compelled to adopt … we’re open to everything,” she added.

The mother of three revealed that Lowe “doesn’t want to miss anything” with their kids, so expanding their family isn’t a top priority at the moment.

“He knows that when he was growing up, he had all these practices for stuff and his dad made it to every single one. … He’s a little scared that he is going to miss things, and he doesn’t want to miss things,” Guidici told Us. “We’re really weighing things, but we’re also seeing what opportunities will be opened up in the coming years. We have a lot of love to give and our children do too. You never know what’s gonna happen.”

