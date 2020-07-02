Pulling out all the stops! Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe put on a swamp-themed bash for their son Samuel’s birthday.

“My boy turned four today!” Lowe, 36, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 2, alongside a photo of his eldest child. “Just three more years and he can work full time and have a whiskey with his old man.”

Giudici, 34, gushed about her firstborn on social media as well, writing, “HAPPY HAPPY 4th BIRTHDAY MY SWEET SAMUEL BOY! We love you so very much and we’re so grateful you were the gift that made us parents.”

The Washington native added: “Thank you for teaching me the difference between a Buffalo and a bison, for always keeping me on my toes, for telling me you love me constantly, for always being kind and for a billion other things.”

The couple, who met on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013, celebrated their little one in style, beginning with a special homemade breakfast. Samuel enjoyed a waffle, mini pancakes and sausage before heading outside for a swamp-inspired party.

The birthday boy wore green shorts and a festive leaf-printed shirt while his little brother, Isaiah, 2, wore a matching alligator-printed short set. The two boys goofed off with alligator finger toys in front of their house before the drive-by celebration began.

The former reality stars, who also share daughter Mia, 6 months, filled their lawn with colorful balloons and blow-up toys of animals you might find in the swamp to match the “Samuel’s SW4MP” theme.

To stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, family and friends drove by in decorated cars to say happy birthday. A Dallas Fire Department truck also made an appearance to wave at the birthday boy.

Guests received beignets and goodie bags for stopping by, as the Lowe kids played on a bounce house and waved at the train of cars.

Scroll down to see all of the festive touches Giudici and Lowe had for Samuel’s big day.