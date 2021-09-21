Memory lane. Amy Schumer, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more stars are detailing their postpartum experiences in Knix and Carriage House Birth’s Life After Birth: Portraits of Love & The Beauty of Parenthood.

In the book, published on Tuesday, September 21, Gellar, 44, shares a throwback daughter with her eldest child, Charlotte, now 12.

“Having kids is wonderful, and life changing, and rarely what you’re prepared for,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, who also shares son Rocky, 9, with Freddie Prinze Jr., gushes in Us Weekly‘s exclusive look. “I love my children more than anything in the world. But, like a lot of women, I struggled with postpartum depression after my first baby was born. I got help and made it through, and every day since has been the best gift I could ever have asked for.”

When the New York native first shared her diagnosis in March 2017, she encouraged her Instagram followers to call their congressional reps to get PPD “covered by healthcare.”

As for Schumer, 40, the comedian calls women “the s–t” in her recent reflection.

“Men are cool and whatever but women are f–king warriors and capable of anything,” the Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author says.

She and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their son, Gene, now 2, in May 2019. While the little one was initially named Gene Attell, they changed his middle moniker to David in April 2020. “We realized that we by accident named our son ‘genital,’” the Inside Amy Schumer star explained in an “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith” podcast episode.

Podcast guest Claudia O’Doherty chimed in at the time: “My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son “genital.”’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

Since welcoming her baby boy, Schumer has been vocal about her desire to give him a younger sibling despite her fertility struggles.

“We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me,” the actress told Willie Geist in August 2020. “I don’t think I could do IVF again, so I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again. … [We have] thought about a surrogate.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity moms’ post-birth photos, from Gabrielle Union and her daughter, Kaavia, to Christy Turlington and her daughter, Grace. Life After Birth’s proceeds will be donated to The Black Women’s Health Imperative to support the NOURISH postpartum doula training program designed around the needs of Black birthing families.