Fun with the family! Eva Amurri, Tia Mowry and more celebrity parents celebrated Memorial Day with their kids while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Marlowe is wishing you a wonderful Memorial Day weekend, with a reminder to stay safe and healthy!” the Undateable alum, 35, captioned a Saturday, May 23, Instagram photo of her daughter, 5, flashing a peace sign while holding an American flag. “I’m going to unplug a bit this weekend to take a mini digital detox, but I’ll be back soon! Sending love to you all.”

The blogger went on to share her holiday highlights on her Monday, May 25, Instagram Story, from rainy walks to craft sessions.

“I was able to explain a bit to the kids about Memorial Day and why it’s important,“ Susan Sarandon’s daughter captioned a shot of her 3-year-old son, Major, at a cemetery.

The New York native, who also shares son Mateo, 2 months, with her ex-husband, Kyle Martino, also gardened, roasted marshmallows and rode scooters with her brood.

As for Mowry, 41, the Sister, Sister alum also spent her Memorial Day at home with her and Cory Hardrict’s kids, Cree, 8, and Cairo, 2. The family of four went for swims and decorated with patriotic balloons.

“#MemorialDayWeekend was a blessed one,” the Whole New You author wrote via Instagram. “We decided to be present as a family. This year, even though we stayed home it was special. We are so thankful for our health and our time together. During this quarantine, what really matters has come to the forefront and I am very grateful.”

The former Disney Channel star posted pictures of her barbecue spread, as well as family photos in blue.

Keep scrolling to see how other celebrity families honored troops on Memorial Day, from Jessica Simpson baking with her eldest daughter, Maxwell, to Meghan King Edmonds dressing her three children in red, white and blue outfits.