Here comes the tooth fairy! Pink, Kailyn Lowry and more parents have given their kids money for their missing teeth over the years.

In fact, the Grammy winner rewarded her and Carey Hart’s eldest child, Willow, with a 100-dollar bill for losing a tooth in June 2018.

“Willz is gonna be the next major investment banker,” the athlete captioned an Instagram post at the time. “We settled on 100 bucks for one shot at pulling her tooth out. Was the best money I ever spent, and she got 20 weeks’ worth of our tour per diem in 5 seconds. #LoveThisKid.”

As for the Teen Mom 2 star, her son Lincoln’s front tooth was “hanging on by a freaking thread” in June 2021, and he “would not pull it out.”

The MTV personality later found the tooth in her son’s bed and he put it under his pillow. “I’ll have you know that I woke up at the ass crack of dawn and was like, ‘Oh, my God I completely forgot,’” she said during an episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. “I go in the room and Lincoln and [his younger brother Lux] aren’t in there. They’re already watching TV.”

The A Letter of Love author asked Lincoln what he got from the tooth fairy and when he replied, “She didn’t come,” the reality star told him to check again. Although she’d hidden $10 under his pillow, she still considered herself “the worst” for forgetting.

The “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host added that she loves carrying on the tradition for Lincoln, Lux and their brothers, Isaac and Creed, despite not lying to them about Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny. She called holidays “a mess” due to her custody agreements with her exes, explaining to Chrisley, “The tooth fairy just happens.”

Jenna Dewan and Kourtney Kardashian have also both gone well out of their way to make tooth fairy visits special for their daughters Everly and Penelope, respectively.

The Gracefully You author wrote a note to her daughter in July 2019 from a fairy named Trixie, which read, “I am so so so proud of you! Everyone in fairyland was talking about how brave you were in pulling your own tooth out last night! We even added an extra song and dance to our fairy party in your honor! It was called Magical Evie. We love watching you grow up. … See you on the next tooth!”

Four months later, the Poosh creator left money for her and Scott Disick’s daughter, alongside a lump of sparkles.

Keep scrolling to see more celeb kids losing teeth, from Jimmy Fallon’s daughter Winnie to Whitney Bates’ son Bradley.