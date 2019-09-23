Milo Ventimiglia

The This Is Us star brought along his mom, Carol Ventimiglia, and dad, Peter Ventimiglia, for the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, where he was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the hit NBC series. “They’re pretty excited,” Milo told E!’s Guiliana Rancic on the red carpet while standing next to his proud parents. “It’s their first time, they declined the invite two years in a row, so this was the year they said they wanted to be here … It was the right time and the right year. They’ve always been supportive of me, so to show them what this show is, is an experience.”