Happy Memorial Day! While celebrating the holiday over the years, celebrities have loved dressing their kids up in patriotic outfits.

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King even matched her kids in May 2020, rocking a blue top, denim shorts and a red bandana. The former Bravo personality’s twin sons, Hart and Hayes, sported red polo tees tucked into American flag-patterned shorts. As for their big sister, Aspen, she accessorized with red, white and blue jewelry, socks and a headband.

“Never in a million years did I think my MDW would be spent hiking, biking, and now in matchy matchy outfits with my kiddos but here we are, and I have no complaints,” the former reality star captioned the Instagram family photo.

The Missouri native shares the three little ones with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds. When King split from the former professional baseball player in October 2019, they began coparenting Aspen, Hart and Hayes.

The University of Mississippi grad’s children lived with their mom full-time amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. “At the advice of our pediatrician, we have decided that our kids are gonna stay where they were when this whole safer-at-home started,” King wrote via Instagram in March. “It was with me, so they’re gonna stay with me until this passes.”

That same year, Undateable alum Eva Amurri celebrated Memorial Day in May 2020 alone with her and Kyle Martino‘s daughter, Marlowe, and their sons, Major and Mateo, amid the COVID-19 spread. (She and the former professional soccer player called it quits in November 2019.)

“I was able to explain a bit to the kids about Memorial Day and why it’s important,” Susan Sarandon’s daughter captioned a photo of her eldest son at a cemetery.

The New York native showed off their holiday fun on her Instagram Story, from gardening and roasting marshmallows to riding scooters. While Marlowe steered clear of patriotic colors, Major dressed in a blue helmet and a red vest.

“Marlowe is wishing you a wonderful Memorial Day weekend, with a reminder to stay safe and healthy!” Amurri concluded. “I’m going to unplug a bit this weekend to take a mini digital detox, but I’ll be back soon! Sending love to you all.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents dressing up their children for Memorial Day festivities, from Tia Mowry and her daughter, Cairo, to Sean Lowe and his sons, Samuel and Isaiah.