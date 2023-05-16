A blended family! Christina Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton tend to keep their family life pretty private, but occasionally share rare glimpses into their roles as parents.

The Casper actress shares son Freddie with ex-husband James Heerdegen. The then-couple welcomed son Freddie in 2014, nearly a year after tying the knot. Ricci filed for divorce from the dolly grip in July 2020; in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that a judge ordered Heerdegen to stay 100 yards away from the actress after she accused him of domestic violence. Heerdegen was also stripped of his visitation rights with their son.

Following the duo’s split, Ricci moved on with Hampton in July 2021. In August 2021, the twosome shared that they were expecting a little one together. After tying the knot two months after announcing the exciting news, the pair welcomed daughter Cleopatra in December 2021.

“My heart has exploded,” the hairdresser said alongside a photo of the newborn. “@riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic. We’re all resting after such an eventful morning.. Welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.”

A month after Cleo’s birth, Ricci revealed that Hampton had actually chosen their daughter’s full name.

“We were gonna call her Cleo and then right before they were preparing me for the C-section, they started talking about how we had to fill out birth certificate stuff, [and] my husband was like, ‘We’ve got to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname is Cleo,’” Ricci recalled during a January 2022 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I was sort of like, ‘Whatever, we can talk about this later.’ Then he got so excited that he put it on Instagram.”

In a November 2022 interview with The Sunday Times, the Wednesday actress opened up about how giving birth to her first-born changed her in a lot of ways.

“My son’s birth really broke my nihilism and it was a pretty surprising change,” Ricci explained to the outlet. “I thought I would really love him and feel a lot of emotions towards him. I didn’t realize that it is all or nothing.”

The Sleepy Hollow star also took to social media to gush over her husband as a father and stepdad.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the kindest, most fun, generous, most imaginative and brilliant man I have ever known,” Ricci gushed in February 2022. “You are of the best examples of your species and frankly, a unicorn 🦄(No wonder our little girl is crazy for them) 🦄You take care of us and love us in a way I never thought possible. I LOVE YOU so much @markhamptonhair.”

