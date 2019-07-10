Royals Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Makes 1st Public Appearance at Charity Polo Match By Riley Cardoza July 10, 2019 Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images 7 8 / 7 Cuddled Up Close “He has the sweetest temperament,” Meghan said at the time. “He’s really calm.” Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News