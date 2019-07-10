Royals

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Makes 1st Public Appearance at Charity Polo Match

By
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Makes 1st Public Appearance at Charity Polo Match
 Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
7
8 / 7

Cuddled Up Close

“He has the sweetest temperament,” Meghan said at the time. “He’s really calm.”

Back to top