Working as a team! Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova have been coparenting their two kids since splitting in November 2020.

The Dancing With the Stars pros wed in 2006, going on to welcome daughters Olivia and Zlata in 2011 and 2017, respectively. The dancers broke up “several times” before officially calling it quits, Savchenko revealed in June 2021.

“We tried to make it work,” the model told Jana Kramer on her “Whine Down” podcast at the time. “We lived separately for a little bit. I tried my best to make it work, she tried her best to make it work. … When the energy is not there, there’s really nothing — just kids — holding you together. That becomes the end.”

Savchenko added that he had “a huge respect” for his ex, saying, “She’s the mother of my kids. … It’s not like one day you wake up and think, ‘I don’t want to be with this person anymore,’ and that’s it. … It [was] a long time coming. There were a lot of issues we were going through.”

While rumors swirled amid their divorce filing that he had cheated on Samodanova with his season 29 partner, Chrishell Stause, Savchenko was quick to deny any infidelity.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” he told Us Weekly in November 2020. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

The Selling Sunset star noted in a post of her own that she was “saddened” by Savchenko’s split, writing via Instagram: “It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

Savchenko briefly moved on with actress Cassie Scerbo in January 2021, seven months before Us exclusively confirmed his relationship with model Elena Belle.

