Family Time Gigi Hadid, Bekah Martinez and More Celeb Parents Dress Kids in Festive Easter Outfits By Riley Cardoza April 5, 2021 Courtesy of Scarlett Hefner/Instagram 8 6 / 8 Scarlett Hefner The Harry Potter star posed with her “little bunny” on Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News