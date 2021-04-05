Family Time

Gigi Hadid, Bekah Martinez and More Celeb Parents Dress Kids in Festive Easter Outfits

By
Scarlett Hefner Parents Dress Kids in Festive Easter Outfits
 Courtesy of Scarlett Hefner/Instagram
8
6 / 8
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Scarlett Hefner

The Harry Potter star posed with her “little bunny” on Instagram.

Back to top