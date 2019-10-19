Parenting double-duty! Elin Nordegren emerged for the first time since giving birth to her third child.

The model, 39, and boyfriend Jordan Cameron cheered on her 10-year-old son, Charlie, at a soccer tournament in Florida on Friday, October 18. The couple brought along their newborn for the family outing.

Nordegren glowed in a black, floral-print maxi dress and white sandals. She chatted with Cameron, 31, as he held their first child together. The proud mom took in the game from a chair on the sidelines.

The Sweden native shares daughter Sam, 12, and son Charlie with ex-husband Tiger Woods. The pair split in 2010 following his highly publicized cheating scandal.

Us Weekly reported in June that Nordegren was pregnant. She showed off her baby bump at Charlie’s flag football game at the time.

A source told Us in June that she and Cameron were “very happy about the pregnancy” and preferred to stay out of the spotlight. “Elin maintains a low profile and has a normal, boring life,” the insider revealed. “Florida allows her to live that quiet life. I hear she’s surprised that people care this much that she’s pregnant.”

Woods, for his part, opened up about his coparenting relationship with Nordegren in October 2016. “She’s been one of my best friends and I’ve talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me back and forth,” the golf player, 43, said during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “We communicate so much better now, it’s incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on, but it’s been incredible to have a best friend like that.”

The athlete elaborated on the amicable development. “It becomes two simple things, OK?” he explained. “We have Sam and we have Charlie. And we love them so much that we are going to [do] whatever it takes to make that work. That’s how it happened.”

Woods admitted on Good Morning America in March 2017 that his kids “now dominate my life and I think that’s a good thing.”

Scroll to see more photos of Nordegren’s post-baby outing!