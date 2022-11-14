They may not talk about Bruno … but everyone is talking about Kaavia! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter celebrated her 4th birthday with an elaborate, Encanto-themed party.

“@kaaviajames insisted as soon as we returned from Africa, she could have her #Encanto themed 4th birthday party and she get to dress up as Isabella,” the Bring It On star, 50, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 12, alongside a video of the little girl dressed as the Encanto character, complete with a long wig, a purple flower in her hair and a floral lavender gown. “She came to slay, don’t play with her. I cannnoooottt!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @dwyanewade call security 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

Union — who is also the proud stepmother of 19-year-old Zaire and 14-year-old Zaya, whom Wade shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches; 9-year-old Xavier, whom the basketball star shares with ex Aja Metoyer; and Wade’s 20-year-nephew, Dahveon Morris, of whom he is the guardian — uploaded another clip of the festivities, this time showing off the entire family Madrigal.

The 10 Things I Hate About You actress portrayed Dolores, complete in the character’s red and yellow skirt, white ruffled top and red headband. Wade, 40, for his part, portrayed Bruno of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” fame, donning the infamous character’s green and brown robe.

As the camera panned over the family clad in their costumes, fans could also see the elaborate party decor, which included a Casa Madrigal backdrop and a table full of Encanto-themed party favors.

Union and Wade, who recently traveled to Africa to celebrate the 7th Heaven alum’s 50th birthday, are known to go hard or go home when it comes to family celebrations. On Thursday, November 10, Union shared a video via Instagram of her “best bday present yet” — the retired athlete getting a tattoo in her honor.

“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th 🧐 tattoo. 🖤🖤🖤@dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 🌍edition #Capetown Part 4,” the Breaking In actress captioned the sweet clip.

In addition to sharing their happy family moments, Union and Wade have also posted about their hardships — particularly when it comes to protecting daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020.

Earlier this month, Zaya’s mom filed a petition to stop the teen from being allowed to legally change her gender and name. Funches also noted her “concerns that [Wade] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies, and will receive based upon [his] statements to me, on the basis of our child’s name and/or gender change.”

Wade, for his part, fired back at Funches with a scathing statement.

“While I’m on a life-changing trip in our motherland, Africa, I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children,” he wrote in part via Instagram at the time. “While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children. This report came out while Zaya was in class. This is a kid who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in honors classes while navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her.”

For his part, Zaire also showed support for his sister amid the drama.

“I love you Zaya,” the eldest Wade sibling wrote via Instagram, along with a heart emoji, after their dad’s statement.

