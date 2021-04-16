A popular pick! When Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright named their son Cruz in April 2021, they were following a long line of Bravo stars choosing the moniker, from Teddi Mellencamp to Stephanie Hollman.

“I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now,” the former SUR bartender wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from God.”

His wife went on to tell E! News about the spiritual inspiration behind Cruz’s name. “From the very beginning we had a girl’s name picked out, and when we found out it was a boy, it took us a while to decide on a name,” the Kentucky native explained to the outlet. “I was probably around five months pregnant when we finally decided on Cruz. Cruz means ‘cross’ and coming from a religious family I thought that was amazing. I also, of course, think it’s super cute and goes with Cauchi so perfectly.”

As for Cruz’s middle name, Michael, it paid homage to Taylor’s uncle and godfather. “As an added plus, Michael has always been my mom’s favorite boy’s name ever, so she was so excited,” Cartwright concluded at the time. “A lot of people don’t realize that Cauchi is Jax’s real last name. His late father’s last name is Cauchi so, of course, we wanted to continue his legacy with our son and family.”

Mellencamp welcomed her and Edwin Arroyave’s son, Cruz, in 2014, joining older sister Slate. When their third child arrived in February 2020, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum struggled to get her husband on board with the name Dove — and Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder helped her out.

“He was, like, super against the name,” the Indiana native explained exclusively to Us Weekly in April 2020. “I tried everything. I’m sending him pictures of Dove Cameron like, ‘Look how beautiful she is.’ [And] Dove was the symbol in faith. Stassi’s like, ‘Well, like lovey dovey.’ And Edwin was like, ‘You know what? I like that.’ I’m like, ‘I’ve been trying for weeks. Stassi says, like, one thing and you’re like, ‘Sure.’ I can’t with you.'”

Keep scrolling to see the rest of the Bravo personalities who were big fans of the name Cruz, from Kameron Westcott to Wendy Osefo: