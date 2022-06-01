Changing Her Diet

“My wife started eating testicles,” Pratt tells Us of Montag trying to get pregnant. “I ate testicles as well. Hers were raw, mine weren’t.”

Montag explains, “I was eating bison hearts and raw meat and lots of liver. And I got on an animal-based diet and I had all my blood work done and I donated a bunch of blood. … Toward the end, I was really on an animal-based diet, which is mostly meat so I really eliminated most vegetables because they say there’s oxalates and toxins that could really interfere with [pregnancy]. I had minimum fruit, I basically had no grains and was on a few supplements. And then I also found a lubricant that’s supposed to be great for fertility. And all that came together with God’s timing and I got pregnant.”