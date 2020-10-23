Bonding with her boy! Hilary Duff and her 8-year-old son, Luca, enjoyed one-on-one time making pottery on Thursday, October 22.

“Date night with my dude,” the Younger star, 33, captioned a Friday, October 23, Instagram slideshow. In the social media upload, the mother-son pair crafted bowls side by side.

The actress pointed out how high her son had his face mask pulled up while he worked, joking, “I think Luca was blindfolded for half of it.”

The Texas native welcomed her son with her then-husband, Mike Comrie, in 2012. The former couple split two years later, and Duff moved on with Matthew Koma. She gave birth to her and the “Kisses Back” singer’s daughter, Banks, now 23 months, in October 2018.

The New York native, also 33, is “honored” to be Luca’s stepdad, Koma wrote via Instagram in March while honoring the little one’s birthday in a touching tribute.

“Some of the perspective this kid brings into our world is actually mind blowing,” the DJ wrote at the time. “We have each other’s backs so hard and I’ve learned more from him than he’ll ever realize. Thank you Luca, for letting me walk you into school, for walking me down the aisle, reigniting the kid in me, singing my songs with me, looking out for my dairy allergy, teaching me every good iPad game, watching Frozen with your sister every morning, letting mom think you break things when I really do, and for just simply being you. We’ll always, always be the ‘sweet team.’ Can’t wait for you to read this in 15 years when you’re allowed to have an Instagram.”

Duff called Koma a “natural papa bear” in June 2019, gushing about his parenting skills on Father’s Day.

“You always put us first,” the former Disney Channel star wrote. “You know exactly what to say. Affectionate beyond. Calm and strong. The kids don’t even know how lucky they are that it’s you…. but they will. It’s a gift I get to witness everyday. We love you more than words.”

The “Metamorphosis” singer and Koma tied the knot in December 2019 in Los Angeles.

Keep scrolling to see Duff hanging out with her eldest child on Thursday.