A bash fit for a princess! Hilary Duff celebrated daughter Banks’ 4th birthday with a party that included special appearances by Belle, Cinderella and more.

The Younger alum, 35, gave fans a glimpse at the adorable soirée in a series of photos shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 30. The birthday girl seemed to have a blast, getting her face painted with a unicorn and wearing a headband that said, “Happy Birthday.”

Her little sister, 19-month-old Mae, also participated in the festivities, getting a rainbow design painted on her cheek. “She sat for this!” Duff marveled in one Story, sharing a snap of Mae patiently waiting for her face paint to be finished.

Attendees also got to make slime at a craft table before receiving visits from several costumed performers playing Disney princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Merida from Brave and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

The Lizzie McGuire veteran shares Banks and Mae with husband Matthew Koma, whom she wed in 2019. Duff also shares son Luca, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Earlier this year, the How I Met Your Father actress opened up about how she and Luca discuss her relationship with the former NHL player, 42. “We talk about [him] often,” she told Grazia magazine in May. “I like to tell him about how I met his father, about the good times we spent together, about the greatest joy when I found out I was pregnant and how his father and I coped with pregnancy. It is a very sweet thing.”

The Elixir author has been candid about experiencing “guilt” as a mom, especially after she stopped breastfeeding her youngest daughter earlier than she did with Luca and Banks.

“With Luca and Banks, I got to seven months. With Mae … I was like, ‘I’m done,'” the “Sparks” songstress told Romper in February. “I spent all my time in that chair in the corner either feeding her or pumping, and I wasn’t making enough milk, so I was also having to supplement, so the whole feeding process was so long. I was like, ‘What am I doing? The guilt is why I’m staying here.’ I don’t want the mommy warriors to come after me.”

In the same interview, Duff slammed critics who question her parenting decisions without knowing the full context. “You don’t know where I am,” the former Disney star explained, referring to January photos that showed Banks seemingly not wearing a booster seat during a car ride. “Do you know how many times I let my kids sit on my front seat once we get [close to our driveway] to pretend like they’re driving home? You’re telling me you’ve never put your kid in the backseat to drive a block before with an adult back there? I’m like, ‘Happy New Year to you, too.’”

Keep scrolling for more photos from Banks’ birthday party.