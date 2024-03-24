Hilary Duff’s youngest daughter Mae is one lucky little girl after her parents threw her an epic princess birthday party over the weekend.

Duff, 36, and her husband, Matthew Koma, hosted a memorable 3rd birthday celebration for Mae on Saturday, March 23 — and she clearly loves Disney princesses. Frozen characters Anna and Elsa, as well as Tinkerbell, were spotted in fun photos shared by Duff via Instagram Stories.

“Birthday babe,” the How I Met Your Father alum wrote alongside a photo of Mae rocking a pink sequin dress adorned with hot pink feather sleeves. Duff also posted pictures of Mae’s three-tier cake, fun balloon art and garden craft project.

Mae’s siblings could be seen celebrating princess-style, as well, with Duff, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 4, sharing photos of daughter Banks, 5, and son Luca, 12, at the celebration. (Duff shares Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.) Ashley Tisdale’s daughter, Jupiter, was also in attendance.

Keep scrolling to check out all the photos from Mae’s special day: