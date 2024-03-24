Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Inside Hilary Duff’s Daughter Mae’s Princess Birthday Party

By
Inside Hilary Duffs Daughter Maes Princess Birthday Party
11
Hilary Duffs Daughter Maes Princess Birthday PartyCourtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff’s youngest daughter Mae is one lucky little girl after her parents threw her an epic princess birthday party over the weekend.

Duff, 36, and her husband, Matthew Koma, hosted a memorable 3rd birthday celebration for Mae on Saturday, March 23 — and she clearly loves Disney princesses. Frozen characters Anna and Elsa, as well as Tinkerbell, were spotted in fun photos shared by Duff via Instagram Stories.

“Birthday babe,” the How I Met Your Father alum wrote alongside a photo of Mae rocking a pink sequin dress adorned with hot pink feather sleeves. Duff also posted pictures of Mae’s three-tier cake, fun balloon art and garden craft project.

calvin klein tshirt bra

Deal of the Day

The Bestselling Bra Shoppers Say ‘Disappears Under T-Shirts’ Is on Major Sale View Deal

Mae’s siblings could be seen celebrating princess-style, as well, with Duff, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 4, sharing photos of daughter Banks, 5, and son Luca, 12, at the celebration. (Duff shares Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.) Ashley Tisdale’s daughter, Jupiter, was also in attendance.

Keep scrolling to check out all the photos from Mae’s special day:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Hilary Duff Bio

Hilary Duff

Matthew Koma

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!