Hilary Duff s Husband Matthew Koma Reveals He Got a Vasectomy

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, hilariously documented his journey of getting a vasectomy — and now can fully recommend the procedure.

“It’s vasectomy day!!!!!!” Koma, 36, wrote alongside a selfie of him in a car. He shared the photo via his Instagram Story on Monday, March 11, marking the first of a series that displayed his experience throughout the process.

He also showed off his outfit ahead of the surgery, which featured a red Budweiser shirt and matching trucker hat with high-waisted shorts. Koma paired the look with white slide shoes and black shades, writing, “Vasectomy fit check.”

When Koma seemingly arrived for his procedure, he posted clips of famous celebrities — including the Beatles, Muhammad Ali and the Three Stooges — who had also allegedly gotten vasectomies at the same location. After joking that the Three Stooges got their surgery in the same chair as Koma, he quipped, “They died after.”

The next clip showed the doctor seemingly examining Koma, who asked, “Have you ever worked on anything this small before?” The doctor replied, “No, it’s actually not small.”

After seemingly undergoing the surgery, Koma uploaded a selfie of him in a hospital gown and hair net, writing, “It’s honestly not bad at all.” He added that it’s “for sure” a “better” experience than going to the dentist.

While sharing a mirror selfie with bandages on, he gave a thumbs up and wrote, “10/10 would recommend.” In another snap, he shared a pic of Duff, 36, driving him home and wrote, “Hot nurse.”

“Also very high and I’ve never taken a drug in my life. This is cool,” he added.

Koma and Duff share daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2. They announced in December 2023 that they are expecting their third child together, Duff’s fourth. (The How I Met Your Father alum is also a mom to son Luca, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)

“Surprise Surprise!” Duff wrote via Instagram while unveiling the family’s holiday card, which revealed her bump. The back of the card featured solo snaps of each of the three kids and read, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

The couple met in 2015 while collaborating on Duff’s album Breathe In. Breathe Out. Duff and Koma wed in December 2019 and have recently grown even closer.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023 that the downtime during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes earlier that year led them to strengthen their relationship.

“Neither of them had as many work commitments and could reconnect,” the insider explains. “They really got to know each other all over again and spend a ton of time together as a family.”

Following their engagement in May 2019, Duff exclusively gushed to Us that the pair felt “happier and more in love than ever,” saying, “We are looking forward to our long future together. He kind of surprised me, and I was like, ‘Yes! Of course! You’re my favorite person in the whole entire world outside of my kids.’”