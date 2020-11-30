Silk Pillows Espresso Machines The Best Buys for Moms This Holiday Season

Don’t let the pandemic prevent you from picking out perfect presents this year for all the hardworking moms in your life. From espresso machines to silk pillow cases, there are endless options online.

Help a new mom stay energized with Y3.2’s machine, which can dole out an Italian espresso or a drip coffee with the push of a single button. Not only will the caffeine keep a parent on their toes after late nights and early mornings with their little one, but the compact item’s capsule system also makes for a quick and easy clean up.

And when it’s time to wind down, moms will love The Now Massage’s Calm for the Holidays Kit. The box is the gift that keeps on giving with a calm balm for tense muscles, multiple eye masks and a hand-crafted rose quartz tool. Twenty percent of each purchase will benefit Mamatoto Village, a nonprofit working to create public health and human services career pathways for women of color.

Don’t stop there. Go above and beyond for the mothers that need it most, from Silken Pure’s pillow cases to Felina’s plush crew socks. The cases come in seven colors, including pink leopard and blissful blue, while the socks come in comfy, cute packs of three. Throw in a sweet treat from Simply Chocolate, such as their chocolate pretzel wreath, which comes with a holiday mallet to break up the three-pound snack into bite-sized pieces.

Specifically spoil new moms with the tools they’ll need on the go with their babies. Jujube’s Teal Lagoon Chromatics bag will make a great diaper bag with a Teflon-treated exterior that resists stains and a bacteria-resistant interior. As for Veer’s Cruiser, the stroller can handle a growing family. It can be pushed like a stroller or pulled like a wagon, and a car seat can even be added up top.

Keep scrolling to see more of the best buys this holiday season, from Erin Condren’s colorful notebooks to Bodily’s encouraging water bottles.