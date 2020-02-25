The more, the merrier! Shay Mitchell carries everything her 4-month-old daughter, Atlas, may need in her Beís diaper bag.

“These are essentials,” the actress, 32, who teamed up with Pampers for their Share the Love campaign, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while pulling onesies out of her black bag. “You need options and these changes aren’t for fashion. … One time, I took [my daughter] out and let’s just say she had a couple of accidents — not one, but two! So now I carry three different outfits with me because it is a necessity.”

The Dollface star also showed off eight Pampers diapers and wipes, nursing pads, snacks and a cell phone charger, as well as her little one’s pink headphones. “When we go to some places where the music can be a little bit louder or we take her to a restaurant and want her to sleep, we bring these ones and she stays passed out,” she explained.

As for the Pretty Little Liars alum, Mitchell has a sleeping mask and a small zippered bag for herself with lipstick, hand sanitizer and more. “I had a kid and now I don’t carry a purse around, so this is my life,” the Canadian star told Us. “This is me.”

The Beís creator and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, announced their baby girl’s arrival in October. “Never letting go,” the You alum captioned her Instagram reveal.

Mitchell went on to tell Us exclusively the following month: “I’m really, really lucky. She’s an easy baby so far so we’ll see!”

The Bliss author started her travel brand in 2018 and “struggled” with returning to work after Atlas’ arrival. “I think that happens with anybody, which is why I really wanted to speak about it when I did,” Mitchell recently admitted to Us. “I think that people can feel a lot of guilt, or shame even, sometimes when they leave for the first time. But I think it’s important that I continue to do things on my own too, just like I did before her.”

She added at the time: “When I feel great and strong then I can feel [like] a better mom. The more I take care of myself, I feel like the better I am for her.”

Watch the video above to see the rest of Mitchell’s diaper bag must-haves, from snacks to a pacifier bag.

