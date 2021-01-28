Family Time

Inside Vanessa Bryant’s Snowy Trip With Daughters Amid 1-Year Anniversary of Kobe and Gianna’s Deaths

By
Inside Vanessa Bryant's Snowy Trip With Daughters Amid 1-Year Anniversary of Kobe and Gianna's Deaths
 Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
12
11 / 12
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Snow Cute

She and her girls bundled up in the cold.

Back to top