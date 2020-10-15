Pregnancies

Jade Roper Shows Baby Bump Ahead of 3rd Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Jade Roper Holding Son Brooks On Her Baby Bump
 Courtesy Jade Roper/Instagram
30
22 / 30
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Mother-Son Shot

Brooks sat on his mom’s baby bump in a September 2020 Instagram upload.

Back to top