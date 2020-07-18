Moms Jaime King Tags Estranged Husband Kyle Newman in Son’s Birthday Post By Stephanie Webber 7 hours ago Courtesy Jaime King/Instagram 3 1 / 3 Cake Time! King and Newman’s sons appeared to only have eyes for dessert at one point during the cute celebration. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option 9 Extremely Flattering Retro One-Piece Swimsuits for Every Body Type These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News