Family Time James Van Der Beek’s Family Arrives in Texas After ‘Drastic’ Life Changes: ‘We’ve Landed’ By Riley Cardoza October 13, 2020 Courtesy James Van Der Beek/Instagram 6 2 / 6 Dog Days James held Windsor and Able under his arms for a family photo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News