Sun’s out, bump’s out! Pregnant Jamie Otis and her husband, Doug Hehner, are vacationing in Curaçao ahead of their son’s arrival.

“I’m posting the candid pic that was taken before our posed ‘WE’RE IN CURAÇAO ON A BABY MOON!’ pic bc I love the way @jamieotis is looking at me,” the New Jersey native, 36, captioned a pair of Sunday, January 12, PDA pictures. “Last year we came to @sbrcuracao to renew our wedding vows and this year we’re here celebrating @babyboyhehner. There is no place else I’d rather be.”

Hehner went on to write, “In about 3 months we’ll have a baby boy in our arms and I’ll finally have a SON. #dreamsdocometrue.”

In the sweet shots, the Bachelor alum, 33, smiled in a red bikini and flip-flops. She went on to show off her budding belly on her Instagram Stories, admitting she’d had a hard time “embracing” her pregnancy body, “curves and all.”

The Wifey 101 author explained, “For anybody who was born with larger boobs, I used to envy you. I would be so jealous that you had, like, cleavage. I remember telling my mom when I was younger, ‘When am I gonna get boobs?’ I naturally do not have this and so I always thought I wanted it, but now I get your struggle. … I was kinda down on myself earlier but why am I embarrassed of my cleavage? The breasts that will NOURISH my baby. Screw that!”

The Married at First Sight alums, who met and fell in love on season 1 of the Lifetime show, announced in September that their second child is on the way after multiple miscarriages. Two months later, the couple revealed that they’re expecting a boy.

Hehner and Otis want more kids after their son’s arrival, she told Us Weekly exclusively that same month. “I always, always wanted to have a lot of kids so A, they had each other, and B, so I could build my own family and have people at the Thanksgiving table, every single year guaranteed,” she explained at the time. “I really want to have at least four kids.”