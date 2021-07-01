Family Time Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids Over the Years By Riley Cardoza July 1, 2021 Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton with their children. Courtesy Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Instagram 9 5 / 9 Star Student “Happy first day of fourth grade,” Morgan captioned a September 2019 family photo via Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News