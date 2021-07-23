Welcome to the Duggar family! Jessa Duggar’s parents and siblings have said the sweetest things since her newborn daughter Fern’s arrival.

The Arkansas native, 28, and her husband, Ben Seewald, announced their fourth child’s birth on Monday, July 19.

“Baby Seewald No. 4 has arrived,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a YouTube video of her labor experience.

The Counting On alums introduced their infant to her brothers and sister — Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2 — in more footage released two days later.

“I’m excited to have all six of us under one roof,” Jessa said in the Wednesday, July 21, YouTube video. “It’s gonna be really special.”

She went on to reflect on her first hospital birth experience, saying, “Even though I didn’t get my epidural until the very last hour before she was delivered, I think it was still worth it. Not only did it help with the pushing phase, but it took the pain out of it that I always have, but then what I was really excited about was not feeling those afterbirth cramps because those things are awful, and they get worse with each kid. It was nice to not be able to feel that and just be able to enjoy holding my baby.”

Her family members left multiple comments on her social media uploads, from Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar to Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar. Bringing Up Bates stars showed their support as well.

“You are so beautiful!” Carlin Bates commented on Jessa’s reveal, while Josie Bates wrote, “So precious!” Erin Bates chimed in, “The sweetest! I love the name!”

Jessa announced in February that she and Seewald, 26, had baby No. 4 on the way. “After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way,” the then-expectant star told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer.”

