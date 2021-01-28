Toddlers

Jessie James Decker Says Son Forrest, 2, Has Asthma After 3 Hospital Trips in 6 Weeks

By
Jessie James Decker Says Son Forrest, 2, Has Asthma After 3 Hospital Trips in 6 Weeks
 Courtesy of Jessie James Decker/Instagram
3
1 / 3
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Hospital Selfie

He cuddled up to his mom while wearing a yellow beanie.

Back to top