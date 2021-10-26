Revisit Jimmy Hayes Sweetest Family Moments With Wife Kristen and Sons

Family man. Jimmy Hayes shared many adorable moments with his wife, Kristen Hayes, and their sons, Beau and Mac, ahead of his August 2021 death.

The NHL player was found dead in his and the blogger’s Massachusetts home. Two months later, the late athlete’s cause of death was revealed, cited by the Massachusetts state medical examiner as “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine.”

The professional ice hockey player’s wife told Boston Globe at the time that she was truly surprised by the news.

“I was so certain that it had nothing to do with drugs. I really thought it was a heart attack or anything that wasn’t that [drugs],” she shared at the time. “It didn’t make any sense, so it was hard. … I was hoping to get some clarity, and I was shocked to hear that it was that. He never showed any signs of a struggle at home.”

Kristen, who wed Jimmy in January 2019 in Cape Cod, subsequently wrote via Instagram Stories that she was “shocked and heartened” by the news.

“I choose to remember my husband and the boys’ father by the enormous love and joy he brought us and so many others,” she wrote in the October 2021 social media upload. “This battle does not define him, and I will still tell my boys every day to #BeLikeJimmy. Jimmy touched so many lives while he was here by living so generously and open heartedly, and I hope his story can continue to make a positive impact, especially for anyone struggling with the grips of substance abuse. I sincerely appreciate all of the support that has been shown to our family during this difficult time.”

The couple welcomed Beau and Mac in August 2019 and May 2021, respectively. The brothers have been vocal about missing their father, Kristen told her Instagram followers in September 2021.

“Beau said, ‘I want daddy back,’ as I put him to bed tonight,” she wrote at the time. “All I could say was same, same Beau. Miss you more than you’ll ever know.”

That same month, Kristen wrote that she was working to “pull it together” for her boys, calling them the “only reason” that she gets out of bed.

Keep scrolling to see their family album, from Kristen’s pregnancies to their little ones’ arrivals.