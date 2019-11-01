Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Austin Forsyth are taking things slow after her July miscarriage.

“We want to be wise and give my body time to heal,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 22, exclusively tells Us Weekly in this week’s issue when asked if she and the pilot, 25, want another baby. “But we are excited for the children that God’s going to give us and can’t wait. I don’t know if four is the number. I mean, I would be fine with a few more if that’s what God wants us to have.”

Joy-Anna, who gave birth to son Gideon, now 20 months, in February 2018, posted photos with her stillborn daughter in a July Instagram post. “We named her Annabell Elise,” she wrote at the time. “Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies. What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

The Counting On stars have been healing from their loss with the help of their family members. “Austin’s family was a huge blessing,” Joy-Anna tells Us. “They would help keep Gideon so we could have some alone time. My parents and my siblings were there for me. They would come and bring us meals and food and just give us encouraging words. My mom would write down scripture for me and post it everywhere. We had a lot of support.”

Her husband, though, is her “anchor,” the TLC personality reveals. “He was reminding me, ‘OK babe, remember, not only are you grieving and stuff, but your hormones are changing and your emotions.’ He was just there to support me.”

The couple, who wed in 2017, plan to keep Annabell’s memory alive with a headstone on Austin’s family’s property. “We’ll be able to go out there and visit her and where we buried her,” Joy-Anna explains. “That’s going to be something special because a lot of our important things in life have happened there. We got engaged, we started dating and now we have her there. That’s just a really special spot.”

For more on the TLC personalities' family life, scroll through Joy-Anna's maternity shoot

Counting On airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Carly Sloane