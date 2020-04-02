Kailyn Lowry Will Absolutely Not Vaccinate Her Kids for Coronavirus

Standing her ground. Kailyn Lowry doesn’t plan on vaccinating her children for coronavirus when the immunization becomes available.

“Absolutely not,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, tweeted in response to a fan who asked if she would ever vaccinate her sons, Isaac, 9, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, for the coronavirus. The global pandemic has surpassed more than 1 million cases worldwide and more than 200,000 cases in the U.S.

Lowry revealed on her “Coffee Convos” podcast in January 2019 that she is against vaccinations and that her youngest son is not immunized.

“I mean, I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it’s best for your child and family,” the MTV personality told In Touch at the time. “People don’t love everything I do, but I don’t shove my beliefs down anyone else’s throat. I know what’s best for my kids and other parents know what’s best for theirs.”

Lowry announced that she is expecting her fourth child via Instagram in February. This is her second child with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, who is also the father of Lux. The Pothead Haircare founder shares Isaac with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon,” Lowry wrote at the time. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

Later that month, the podcast host exclusively shared her gender reveal party pictures with Us Weekly.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Lowry told Us. “Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

Scroll down for more of Lowry’s thoughts on vaccinating her kids.