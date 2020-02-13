Highs and lows. Kailyn Lowry is having a hard time enjoying her pregnancy ahead of baby No. 4.

“Has anyone else experienced more anxiety about something going wrong in a pregnancy after their first?” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, tweeted on Wednesday, February 12. “I feel like I can’t enjoy this at all.”

The Pothead Haircare creator announced earlier this month that she is expecting her fourth child, writing via Instagram, “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Chris Lopez is the baby-to-be’s father. He and the MTV personality also share their 2-year-old son, Lux, while Lowry previously welcomed Isaac, 10, with Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, with Javi Marroquin.

On Monday, February 10, the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost shared her gender reveal party pictures with Us exclusively. “The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” the Pennsylvania native told Us a the time. “Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

That same day, the A Letter of Love author joked about having another child in the hopes of a baby girl. “Starting 5 basketball team coming right up,” Lowry tweeted.

The reality star has been candid with her social media followers about her pregnancy symptoms, detailing progesterone shots for dilated blood vessels in the uterus and “painless first trimester” subchorionic bleeding.

Lowry is starting to think of baby names for her fourth son, asking for help on Instagram and tweeting, “It’s so hard choosing a name for your child when your kids are in school & you know someone with every name you like.”