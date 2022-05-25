Big day out with mom! Kelly Clarkson treated daughter River and son Remington to a trip to Legoland in New York.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host, 40, River, 7, and Remy, 6, were all smiles in front of a giant Lego animal display during the recent outing. In another snap, Clarkson held her son while the trio sat in a Lego taxi.

The American Idol alum shares her two children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The twosome called it quits in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“It’s tough,” Clarkson said of coparenting while interviewing Khloé Kardashian in February 2021. “I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”

The singer added: “As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”

The “Catch My Breath” songstress was granted primary custody of her daughter and son in November 2020. The two children live primarily with their mother in Los Angeles and stay with their father one weekend a month in Montana and whenever he visits California, per their custody agreement.

A judge also ruled that Clarkson must pay Blackstock $45,601 a month in child support until River and Remy are 18 or graduate high school. The Grammy winner pays her ex $115,000 in monthly spousal support too.

“They clashed on so many levels and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” an insider told Us of Clarkson and Blackstock’s split after they filed for divorce in June 2020.

The former music manager is also the father of Savannah and Seth, whom he shares with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

“What I am dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts,” Clarkson said of parenting post-divorce in September 2021. “We have four kids and divorce is never easy. We’re both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

Scroll through to see snaps from their family day at Legoland: